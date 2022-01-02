But there’s another, less-remarked-upon health-care story that should rank high in the list of 2021 accomplishments: The ongoing success of the Affordable Care Act.
President Biden announced this month that more than 4.6 million people had gained health coverage under the law during his time in office. “From Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 alone, more than 13.6 million Americans signed up for coverage through healthcare.gov and the state-based marketplaces — an all-time high,” he said. “That includes 1.8 million new enrollees, a significant accomplishment that builds on the success of our earlier Special Enrollment Period.” Enrollments will continue through Jan. 15, further boosting the figures.
Biden and congressional Democrats deserve part of the credit for increasing government subsides for ACA plans and capping costs as part of the American Rescue Plan. Kaiser Health News reports, “President Joe Biden’s top health advisers credited the increased government subsidies, which lowered out-of-pocket costs, for the surge in enrollment. They also said enhanced personal assistance and outreach helped connect more people to health insurance plans.”
Ironically, some of the biggest beneficiaries were residents of red states that had refused to expand Medicaid eligibility. Kaiser Health News reports: “Some of the largest increases are in Florida, Texas, Georgia and nine other states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. . . . Enrollment has jumped more in states that have not expanded Medicaid because they have more uninsured residents than expansion states.” In Texas, Georgia and South Dakota, enrollment rose at least 20 percent.
In Georgia, for example, the Biden administration nixed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s waiver request to make a limited Medicaid expansion subject to work requirements. Georgians, meanwhile, flocked to the ACA marketplaces. Georgia Health News reported “a record 653,000 enrollees, as the number of insurance options increased, buttressed by more help from ACA counselors (‘navigators’) and enhanced discounts for some marketplace customers.”
The irony is that Democrats have, in effect, saved Republicans from the consequences of their Scrooge-like attempts to repeal and disable the ACA. Democrats have done a poor job of explaining this to Georgia voters, who might be interested to learn that the Biden administration delivered on health care despite the opposition and interference of Republicans in their state.
The ACA has been an economic and health-care success. It has increased access to care, helped reduce avoidable deaths with early detection of life-threatening diseases, lowered the percentage of uncompensated care foisted on health-care providers, provided peace of mind for many Americans and enhanced economic stability. One clear sign that it is working is that Republicans are no longer promising to rip up the law.
For the administration, Democrats in Congress and the employees of the Department of Health and Human Services that have bolstered and administered the ACA, we can say, well done.