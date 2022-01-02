Lawyers, law school deans, legislators, former Justice Department officials and retired judges could highlight the hypocrisy of right-wing Supreme Court justices, their devaluation of precedent and their weak reasoning. Lower federal courts may be required to follow precedent, but they need not withhold criticism. It is long past time for a public movement to push for term limits and to admonish justices for their partisanship, including their habit of making speeches in political settings. Right-wing justices are hypersensitive to public criticism (hence the insistence that they are not “partisan hacks”), so it’s time for a very public debate about their departure from judicial norms.