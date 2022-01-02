First, there is news of the great Washington Naval Conference, which has commanded half of the front page since opening in mid-November. The idea of the conference is for the great powers to jointly reduce their armaments, so everyone can spend the money on better things. Or at least that is the American idea. The Japanese idea is to have a navy as close in size as possible to the British and American naval forces, and the French, smack up against Germany, are also not keen on disarmament. By Dec. 30, our editorial page would be seething: “The attitude of France at the Washington Conference is strange, disappointing, and dangerous to the world’s welfare.”