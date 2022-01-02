The law that gave birth to Virginia’s new redistricting process says that the maps cannot “unduly” favor any party. Some Democrats might feel slighted that the result was a political landscape that might derail the momentum they had gained — at least until this fall’s gubernatorial election yielded a GOP victory. But the goal of the process was not to ratify the Democrats’ ostensible ascendancy, which in any event is in doubt. “One reason for employing redistricting commissions,” the special masters wrote in their memo, “is to minimize the power of politicians over the drawing of lines.” Amen.