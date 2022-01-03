Instead, 2021 was a miserable slog, with every step of progress clouded with new reasons for worry and fear. And 2022 doesn’t look much better.
In some ways President Biden had a pretty successful first year: He passed some major legislation, he filled more judicial seats than any first-year president since Ronald Reagan, and he saw the economy rebound with stunning speed. But hanging over every positive political step is the likelihood that Republicans will take the House and perhaps the Senate in November’s midterm elections, which will mean a halt to all legislation and two years of Benghazi-style “investigations.”
Far worse is the fact that as we look toward the next year, American democracy is more threatened than at any point in our lifetimes.
The war now being waged on democracy takes many forms, involves many distinct kinds of people, and is occurring at all levels of our political system. It has no single architect, not even Trump. It is the most important political story of 2022 and the years that will follow. The absolute best outcome we can hope for is that the nightmare scenario — the literal dissolution of the American system of government — will not come to pass, and that the damage will be real but tolerable.
This is what passes for optimism on this subject: Because 2022 is the first midterm of a presidential term and so the opposition party is likely to win a major victory anyway, the outcome may not be greeted with an explosion of violence.
On the other hand, that victory will enable “respectable” portions of the GOP to proceed in their effort to make fair elections a memory, as they take control of more and more of the apparatus of voting to ensure that Republicans can never lose.
In the latest Post/University of Maryland poll, 58 percent of Republicans cling to the lie that Biden was not legitimately elected. All the failed GOP lawsuits and “audits” that produced no evidence of fraud, and all the recitation by journalists that the claim of a stolen election is false, have proven unpersuasive.
In every corner of the country, battles within the GOP revolve around one set of questions: How wholeheartedly the contenders support the Big Lie and how determined they are to seize the machinery of elections.
In addition, 40 percent of Republicans in that poll said violence against the government is sometimes justified. Does that mean millions of them are about to start bombing government buildings and shooting law enforcement officers? No. But it does show a tolerance of the extremists in their midst, tolerance that could, under the right circumstances, turn to bloodshed.
For some, that moment is nearly here. Reuters published a horrifying examination of “more than 850 threatening and hostile messages aimed at election officials and staff related to the 2020 election,” nearly all of which came from Trump supporters. ProPublica reports that dozens of state and local officials, all Republicans, show up on secret membership lists of the Oath Keepers, a violent far-right organization that was amply represented at the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, local Republican Party organizations literally celebrate the insurrection as a glorious crusade.
None of that is likely to change in 2022. And this year will see an increasingly visible presence of the most toxic figure in American politics since at least the Civil War.
There was a period early last year when it seemed that Donald Trump, defeated, disgraced and banned from his beloved Twitter, would see his political power would seep away as he put his energy toward new grifts to milk his shrinking band of loyalists for a few last dollars.
But today, his return seems inevitable. He will probably run again in 2024, and if he does he will definitely be the Republican nominee. Who in that party of simpering sycophants would even try to defeat him? So Trump will once again lead one of our two parties, and perhaps seize the White House.
We have not yet begun to grapple with what will happen if he does. Would a second Trump presidency be more restrained, more committed to the rule of law, less corrupt, less determined to twist our system into an autocracy? We all know the answer.
If you try, you can write an optimistic story for 2022. The omicron wave could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, after which covid will settle to a mere nuisance, always with us but not shaping the contours of our lives. Democrats could pass some version of Build Back Better and then another reconciliation bill this year, which would ease the burdens Americans face and begin to create a more humane system of social supports. Inflation could fall as supply chain bottlenecks ease.
All that is possible. But all of it will occur against the backdrop of a sweeping effort to destroy what we thought our system was supposed to embody. That is not in doubt; the question is how successful democracy’s enemies will be.