The war now being waged on democracy takes many forms, involves many distinct kinds of people, and is occurring at all levels of our political system. It has no single architect, not even Trump. It is the most important political story of 2022 and the years that will follow. The absolute best outcome we can hope for is that the nightmare scenario — the literal dissolution of the American system of government — will not come to pass, and that the damage will be real but tolerable.