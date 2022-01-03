More about the Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Olympics begin Feb. 4. Here’s what you need to know.

NHL players will no longer participate in the Winter Olympics due to a spike in coronavirus cases among players and the rise of the omicron variant.

Kaillie Humphries, the world’s most successful female bobsled racer, fought to become a U.S. citizen in time to compete in February’s Olympic Games.

The United States will not send President Biden or any U.S. government official to the Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights abuses.

Mikaela Shiffrin knows pain and loss. Now she’s back on top of the mountain.

Mental health will remain a focus at the Beijing Olympics, according to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders.