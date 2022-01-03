Vaccinating people in these countries will prove challenging even if developed countries make it a greater priority. Poverty limits access to things we take for granted, such as the refrigeration needed to store vaccines. More than half of people in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to electricity, a number that rises to 72 percent of the rural sub-Saharan population. These nations’ health systems are also underdeveloped, with one-eighth of the sub-Saharan population living more than an hour from the nearest health center. Global vaccination will involve much more than simply buying vaccines and shipping them overseas; it will require a substantial investment in, and commitment to, overcoming these logistical obstacles.