Additionally, the example of omicron shows that a country cannot wall itself off against spread from unvaccinated places. The rapid implementation of bans on travel to and from the affected nations failed to much dent the variant’s spread. All those seemingly well-intentioned efforts did was create resentment in Africa and economically harm people dependent upon international travel.
Enormous progress has been made on vaccinations globally, but there remains plenty of fertile ground for the virus. Roughly 60 percent of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but that number is highly skewed by national income. About 75 percent of those in high- and upper-middle-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose. That number falls to about half of people in low- to middle-income nations and to just 8.5 percent in poor countries.
Vaccines have barely begun to penetrate most of Africa. Nigeria has 206 million people; fewer than 5 percent have received even one vaccine dose. Morocco and Tunisia are the only African countries where half of the population has been even partially vaccinated.
The developed world — led by the United States — needs to resist the temptation to hoard vaccines, even as new variants emerge. Concern about variants will surely tempt political leaders to warehouse vaccines in the event their populations need boosters. Israel, for example, has already authorized a fourth vaccine shot for people over 60 years old. And it’s understandable that national leaders want to protect their own citizens first. But it’s increasingly clear that richer populations already have substantial protection against the worst effects of the virus. Using scarce resources to provide marginal extra protection is counterproductive to their broader national interests.
A true pivot to global vaccination would require richer nations to accept that many of their own citizens won’t get vaccinated under any circumstances acceptable to a free nation. The number of unvaccinated people is larger in the United States than elsewhere, but even countries such as Germany and Austria have large numbers of unvaccinated adults. Indeed, vaccine resistance is so pronounced that a newly formed anti-vaccine-mandate party, MFG, now receives between 4 and 6 percent of the vote in recent Austrian polls.
The unvaccinated are clearly placing themselves at greater risk for hospitalization and death, but in places where vaccines are abundantly available, it increasingly makes sense to regard this group as making a personal health choice akin to choosing to smoke. Much better for all of us to focus on reducing the chances variants can develop. That means taking the vaccines to nations where people want them but do not have access to them.
Vaccinating people in these countries will prove challenging even if developed countries make it a greater priority. Poverty limits access to things we take for granted, such as the refrigeration needed to store vaccines. More than half of people in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to electricity, a number that rises to 72 percent of the rural sub-Saharan population. These nations’ health systems are also underdeveloped, with one-eighth of the sub-Saharan population living more than an hour from the nearest health center. Global vaccination will involve much more than simply buying vaccines and shipping them overseas; it will require a substantial investment in, and commitment to, overcoming these logistical obstacles.
The payoff, however, will be huge for everyone.
President Biden has said there’s no national solution to the U.S. covid-19 crisis, but there is a multinational solution to the global crisis. If we want 2023 to be the first year of the post-pandemic era, we need a serious commitment to vaccinating the world.