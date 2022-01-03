Biden does not have a magic wand to make inflation or the pandemic vanish. What he can do is give stressed working- and middle-class families a sense that the president is fighting on their behalf against big powerful forces (which, by the way dominate the GOP). Unity and bipartisanship are nice in theory. But whatever mileage Biden has gotten out of trying to rise above the political fray has been used up. In making sharp distinctions between a real populist party and a party that does Wall Street’s bidding, he can at least get out of his defensive crouch. Protecting Americans against rapacious corporations and their Republican patsies, criminals and predatory social media platforms may turn out to be good policy and good politics.