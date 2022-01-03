The EPA cannot effectively assess and support the water sector because of a lack of will to confront this national security crisis. It certainly wasn’t a good sign when now-EPA Administrator Michael Regan made no mention of cybersecurity at his nomination hearing on Feb. 3, days before the Oldsmar hack. He was also not included in the White House Cybersecurity summit on Aug. 25, even though it included a panel on critical infrastructure cybersecurity in the energy, financial and water sectors.