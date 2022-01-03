Educated in Turkey, Britain and the United States, Mr. Kavala, 64, has a long record of activity in his country’s liberal nongovernmental organizations. The Turkish government accuses him of having funded nationwide protests in 2013 and of supporting a bloody, but failed, 2016 coup attempt. He denies the charges, of which he has not been convicted, but he has been in prison pending trial since 2017 nevertheless. The European Court of Human Rights instructed Turkey to release him in December 2019, but it has refused. When 10 ambassadors from the United States and other Western countries pressed the issue in Ankara in October 2021, Mr. Erdogan threatened to expel them for what he called “blasphemy” against Turkey, but later relented. Still, a Turkish court ordered Mr. Kavala’s continued detention in late November, prompting the Council of Europe to warn that Turkey may soon be formally declared in violation of international law.
Meanwhile, Mr. Erdogan, having previously put Turkey’s central bank under his direct control, has been ordering a series of interest-rate cuts to fight inflation — contrary to all sound economic practice. The Turkish president, a political Islamist, has alluded to Muslim anti-usury doctrine to justify this strange policy, which, he also claims, will boost Turkish exports, thus stimulating growth. As more and more Turks dumped their lira in favor of dollars or euros, Mr. Erdogan responded on Dec. 20 with an even more desperate measure: reimbursing anyone who agrees to hold lira for at least 90 days for any currency depreciation that might occur during that time. There was a brief respite to the lira’s decline before it resumed in the last week of December. Turkey’s central bank is reportedly spending billions of dollars of its reserves to prop up the lira, but inflation has just hit an annual rate of 36 percent.
Scattered protests have broken out over the high prices and the destroyed savings that Mr. Erdogan’s measures are causing, but the president has an answer for that, too: On Twitter, his banking regulators posted a threat to prosecute a long list of former central bank officials, economists and journalists for their online criticism of the president’s economic policies.
In short, Mr. Erdogan’s recent conduct confirms the worst fears of those who warned about one-man rule in Turkey. His harebrained economic ideas are sapping the nation’s wealth. In a healthy democracy, a rampant leader responsible for such a disaster would face checks and balances — the most essential being the free expression of truthful information and opposition policies. As Mr. Kavala can attest, however, Turkey is far from a healthy democracy.