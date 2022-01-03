After six days of deliberation, a federal jury in Manhattan this past week found Ms. Maxwell, 60, guilty of charges she facilitated the sexual abuse of minor girls by her longtime millionaire companion. Epstein killed himself in a federal detention facility two years ago while awaiting his own trial on sex trafficking charges. Attorneys for Ms. Maxwell, who said they will appeal, sought to separate her from Epstein. They argued that prosecutors scapegoated her for Epstein’s crimes. Ms. Maxwell’s lawyers also attacked the credibility and motivations of the women who testified.
The evidence presented by the prosecution centered on the wrenching accounts of the four women who took the stand to describe how they were baited into Epstein’s orbit and then molested. It detailed how Ms. Maxwell worked closely with Epstein to recruit, groom and sexually abuse teenage girls. “Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing,” said federal prosecutor Alison Moe. “She manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse.” Maxwell, the daughter of British media baron Robert Maxwell, presented herself as a type of mentor or big sister to girls offered for sex and sexualized massages to Epstein and allegedly some of his acquaintances.
Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District, rightly hailed the bravery of the women who “stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom” and he also noted that “the road to justice has been far too long.” The abuse stretched more than a decade and involved far more victims than the four who testified. In 2008, Epstein was given lenient treatment in a secret plea deal after pleading guilty to Florida charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting prostitution. Only after Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown shone a light on the shady deal with an investigative series, “Perversion of Justice,” were the complaints about Epstein seriously investigated and he was arrested.
Questions persist about the involvement of others, including allegations against some prominent and powerful men. The women who were victimized by Epstein and Ms. Maxwell deserve answers. If justice is truly to be done, the verdict against Ms. Maxwell, who faces up to 65 years in prison, cannot be the last word.