Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District, rightly hailed the bravery of the women who “stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom” and he also noted that “the road to justice has been far too long.” The abuse stretched more than a decade and involved far more victims than the four who testified. In 2008, Epstein was given lenient treatment in a secret plea deal after pleading guilty to Florida charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting prostitution. Only after Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown shone a light on the shady deal with an investigative series, “Perversion of Justice,” were the complaints about Epstein seriously investigated and he was arrested.