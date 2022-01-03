GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: What more can you do besides issue a report? How do you hold those responsible accountable?

THOMPSON: Well, that’s really up to the Department of Justice. Our charge is to get to the facts and circumstances of what occurred on January 6. We will do that. In addition to that, we will make some recommendations in terms of legislation to hopefully, if adopted, this will never, ever happen again. …

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, sir, several legal experts have suggested it would be counterproductive for your committee to make criminal referrals. Is that still on the table?

THOMPSON: Well, to be honest with you … we all take an oath of office, and part of that is in the pursuit of doing our day-to-day activities. If we find something that is irregular or illegal, we’re obligated to report it. … We’re not looking for it, but if we find it, we’ll absolutely make the referral.