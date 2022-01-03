According to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee vice chair, Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” “there are a number of … potential criminal statutes at issue here.” She previously has hinted at obstruction of Congress as a possible charge.
The facts might also meet the four corners of the federal anti-sedition statute, which covers those who would “conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States.” Conviction under this statute, however, requires proof Trump intended the violent mob to achieve what his previous machinations (e.g., strong-arming the Georgia secretary of state, cajoling the Justice Department) did not. That is where Cheney seems to be going when she says Trump acted to “provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes.”
Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) appears to be in general agreement. Also appearing on ABC, he noted that “what people saw on January 6 with their own eyes was not just something created at one moment. It was clearly … based on the information we have been able to gather, a coordinated activity on the part of a lot of people.” He’s describing a conspiracy to overthrow the election, to prevent Congress from fulfilling its obligation and to block the people’s selected choice from assuming the presidency. Thompson continued in this exchange:
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: What more can you do besides issue a report? How do you hold those responsible accountable?THOMPSON: Well, that’s really up to the Department of Justice. Our charge is to get to the facts and circumstances of what occurred on January 6. We will do that. In addition to that, we will make some recommendations in terms of legislation to hopefully, if adopted, this will never, ever happen again. …STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, sir, several legal experts have suggested it would be counterproductive for your committee to make criminal referrals. Is that still on the table?THOMPSON: Well, to be honest with you … we all take an oath of office, and part of that is in the pursuit of doing our day-to-day activities. If we find something that is irregular or illegal, we’re obligated to report it. … We’re not looking for it, but if we find it, we’ll absolutely make the referral.
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Thompson picked up again on the obligation to make a referral to the Justice Department to prosecute: “It’s highly unusual for anyone in charge of anything to watch what’s going on and do nothing.”
Ultimately, the decision to prosecute is up to the executive branch, but from a practical perspective, it matters greatly whether Congress believes criminal activity has occurred. The public will want to know: Was this a crime? Observers are unlikely to be satisfied if the committee offers no official opinion. And if the committee refuses to make a referral where the facts and law indicate criminal liability, its silence would be interpreted as exoneration or at the very least a plea not to prosecute.
A consensus among Republicans and Democrats on the committee reached independently of the executive branch also would serve to reassure voters that any subsequent prosecution by Biden’s Justice Department would not be political but based on accumulated facts and a reasonable application of the law. And conversely, it would go a long way toward forcing the Justice Department to justify a decision not to prosecute: If a bipartisan committee thinks there was a crime, why doesn’t the attorney general?
Congress is not obliged to make a referral, and if it doesn’t, the Justice Department technically remains free to prosecute. However, the Jan. 6 committee’s task is to forge historical, moral and legal certainty about the 2020 coup. It therefore would behoove the committee to tell us whether, in the view of the lawmakers who have conducted the most comprehensive review to date, the former president not only violated his oath but committed a serious felony. Frankly, it would be absurd for the committee in such circumstances to be silent on Trump’s criminal culpability.