The states’ expansion of tuition equity for undocumented immigrants is a somewhat overlooked good news story, and a hopeful counterpoint to the policy dysfunction that has been Washington’s default for years. According to recent estimates based on the 2019 American Community Survey, roughly 2 percent of all students in institutions of higher education, or more than 427,000 of those enrolled, are undocumented immigrants. Many of them are beneficiaries of in-state tuition, and some would never have graduated from high school if not for the incentive of relatively more affordable higher education.