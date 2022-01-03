As I’ve discussed before, members of the Quebec political class really do seem to be descending into a spoiled, sheltered state where they don’t want to argue, they don’t want to justify, and they don’t want to defend; they just want to pass laws wildly at odds with Canadian liberal norms then get flamboyantly offended when called out. Playing along is optional, however, and it’s depressing to observe how many elite Canadians who clearly know better have decided to pretend the choice between hurt feelings and soft authoritarianism is a difficult one.