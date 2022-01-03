Exactly one year after the attempted coup on Jan. 6, the most senior people responsible have yet to be held accountable. Some of the low-level rioters have been charged and sentenced, often without much or any prison time. That’s still far more punitive than anything experienced by their political ringleaders, including former president Donald Trump, the White House aides and outside advisers who coordinated his attempt to overturn the will of the voters and the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the election’s legitimate results.