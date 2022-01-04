Not long ago, it was possible to talk about a common culture formed from “the best which has been thought and said,” as one famous formulation put it. In 1987, the University of Virginia’s E.D. Hirsch Jr. had a huge bestseller with “Cultural Literacy,” a list of some 5,000 names, dates, texts, works of art and so on, comprising that common culture.
Then, the Internet happened. In ways both wonderful and destabilizing, the “best” has become a dynamic, explosive, unmanageable category. New works of art and science are unearthed from the past; new voices and ideas are amplified as a gift from the present to the future.
The sheer number of cultural artifacts is stupefying. More photographs were taken yesterday than in the entire first century of photography. Odds are that some were good, even great. Google announced in 2010 that its world survey had found nearly 130 million books — individual titles, not total volumes.
Every morning, we awaken further behind.
Known or not, “Ozymandias” is a humdinger of a sonnet by Percy Bysshe Shelley, husband of the novelist who created “Frankenstein.” Most of his stuff leaves me lukewarm at best, but in this one, he anticipates the vision of a David Lean or a John Ford; it’s like a scene in an epic movie, coiled into 14 clear and muscular lines.
Lines both beautiful and profound. The traveler tells of a giant statue in ruins on a faraway desert. Two broken legs rise from a pedestal. Nearby, where it has tumbled to earth, the colossal head lies half-buried in drifting dunes. The traveler reports the still-legible inscription:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
In every direction, where those Works once stood, “boundless and bare / The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
I read the poem again on the eve of Jan. 4, prompted by news that the BlackBerry would die the following day. More precisely: The proprietary BlackBerry platform was turned off; devices operating on that system became obsolete.
What an astonishing fall. As the first widely adopted smartphone, the BlackBerry was an Ozymandias of technology, reigning over a vast kingdom of elite mindshare during the first dozen years or so of this century. One measure of its magnitude: In 2009, the newly elected Barack Obama was asked to turn his BlackBerry off. It was a potential security risk. He refused, because even the most powerful man in the world was subordinate to this device.
With its QWERTY keyboard of tiny, raised buttons, the “CrackBerry” — so dubbed in recognition of its addictive powers — was a smartphone for people who could remember high school typing class, people who communicated primarily by email or even voice-to-voice. It was the talisman of the global class (remember them?), indispensable at Davos, ubiquitous at Jackson Hole.
And where are the mighty works of King BlackBerry today? Somewhere under the sands of memory.
This 200-year-old poem might be the song of our age. Change has never moved more rapidly to obliterate power. The tumbling of statues and the melting of monuments is a staple of the nightly news. Last year saw the breakup of the industrial and financial conglomerate General Electric, which was the world’s largest company by valuation when this century began. Apple, valued at $4.8 billion in 2000 — less than 1 percent of GE’s value at the time — is now the world’s first $3 trillion company.
Would-be czars and emperors are frightened by the implications of accelerating change. In Russia, authorities are jailing historians and banning truth-finding organizations in a desperate effort to save Stalin — and the imperial Russia he represents — from well-deserved leveling. China’s Xi Jinping is cracking down on free expression in hopes of shoring up the power of the Communist Party.
The wiser way to lead through this whirlwind is to take the lesson of “Ozymandias” to heart each day. Leave past glories to the past and treat them as the ephemera they are. Individuals, as well as corporations and nations, should mark each dawn as a fresh opportunity for new, mighty works. Like Shelley’s sand-blown statue, all past fame and monuments of yesterday are doomed to erosion and eventual collapse, unless they are renewed with the same scouring energy that drives this age of innovation.