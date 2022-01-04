“In a study of 1,000 American adults during the pandemic, 48 percent of adults and 55 percent of workers said that in November 2020, they had expected that civility in America would improve after the election,” the New York Times reports. “By August, the expectations of improvement had fallen to 30 percent overall and 37 percent among workers. Overall, only 39 percent of the respondents said they believed that America’s tone was civil.” And no surprise: “The study also found that people who didn’t have to work with customers were happier than those who did.”