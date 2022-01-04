The Democratic House caucus will likely be pushed leftward even if more establishment candidates win. The race to succeed retiring Louisville Democrat John Yarmuth is a case in point. So far, Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott and state Sen. Morgan McGarvey are battling for the seat. Scott was a community organizer who soundly defeated a 34-year incumbent Democrat in 2016. Her campaign website lists her progressive bona fides, from her commitment to “health justice” to “marijuana justice” (she’s for legalization). Her establishment foe touts endorsements from Kentucky’s elite Democratic politics, including multiple unions, elected officials and the longtime former Louisville mayor. But McGarvey is also campaigning as “a progressive champion for Kentucky” who wants to “tackle the existential threat of climate change” and “end generational poverty.” If he wins, he’s will have to keep leaning leftward to fend off the sort of progressive primary challenges that toppled other establishment Democrats in recent years.