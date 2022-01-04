It didn’t work out the way he planned. Clinton didn’t win. President Donald Trump nominated the unassailable Neil M. Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat. When Democrats filibustered his nomination, it united reluctant Republicans behind expanding Reid’s elimination of the judicial filibuster to Supreme Court nominees. If they had not tried to block Gorsuch, the filibuster would still be in place today. And there is no chance McConnell would have would been able to muster enough Republican votes to eliminate it to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh in 2018 or Amy Coney Barrett in the final weeks of Trump’s presidency. Reid’s actions made their confirmations possible.