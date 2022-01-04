But both patients and their doctors demand a base level of reliability from lab tests before we rely on them. If your lab equipment doesn’t produce consistent results, it doesn’t work, and that can be objectively determined. If it can run only a few tests, rather than the hundreds you claim, you’re misleading people. If you try to make up for these deficiencies by using machines from other companies, some of which you have doctored to run on less blood than the manufacturers specify, then your obvious deception cannot be glossed over by calling it a “trade secret.”