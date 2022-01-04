This failure to police itself by Facebook, and social media generally, is well-established pattern. “Their years of dawdling and denying responsibility allowed hate to take root,” Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt writes in a book out this week, “It Could Happen Here,” about the dangerous spread of white supremacy. “Their algorithms enabled this intolerance to expand and spread across the internet, entrancing users who often didn’t even realize what they were encountering and feeding this content to those who affirmed their interest. And even now the industry’s collective response remains spotty and insufficient.”