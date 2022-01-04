The imperative, as President Biden reiterated Tuesday, is to use the tools that work: vaccination, including boosters, the coming antivirals, quality face masks, upgraded ventilation, widespread testing and social distancing. But will it happen? Infections in Georgia are surging and hospital beds filling up, to which the Republican governor, Brian Kemp, pledged additional National Guard troops to hospital and testing sites. But Mr. Kemp criticized Atlanta for reimposing a mask mandate. He declared, “It is time to trust our citizens to do what’s right for themselves and their families. That is why I will absolutely not be implementing any measures that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated, or the masked from the unmasked.” Mr. Kemp’s remarks on vaccines and masks are little more than crass bravado. Vaccines and masks work to save lives and protect individuals as well as the public at large. To shun them in the time of omicron is irresponsible. The new variant is extremely transmissible, and catching it is not much more difficult than breathing in someone’s secondhand cigarette smoke.