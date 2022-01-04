There are historical reasons for Germany’s unique skepticism. For more than four decades, the Iron Curtain ran right through the country. If the Cold War had turned hot, Germany would have been on the front lines of a nuclear battlefield. Both the Soviet Union and the United States had stationed nuclear weapons on German soil. Anti-nuclear anxieties led to an amalgamation of pacifism and environmentalism. The politicians who made the decision to phase out nuclear energy in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011 were all children of the tense world of divided Germany — not least then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had grown up in East Germany and trained there as a physicist.