Even more painful, though, is the shocking effort by former president Donald Trump and his acolytes — including some of the members of Congress whom we protected from violence that day — to whitewash what happened. The attack on the Capitol is likely the most documented event in history, memorialized in myriad, indisputable, real-time videos — many taken by the insurrectionists themselves during the attack and posted on the Internet. It is deeply offensive, and a betrayal of all the law enforcement officers who answered the call of duty that day, to suggest that the mob that stormed the Capitol consisted merely of tourists or patriots, or that the attackers were simply keen on “hugging and kissing” us. It wasn’t pacifists peacefully expressing their First Amendment right to protest who assaulted Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick — who died the next day — or who nearly killed D.C. police officer Michael Fanone. We grieve for an America somehow divided over what really transpired on Jan. 6, and we are deeply concerned about the threat of future political violence that continues to hover over our democracy.