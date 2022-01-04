Similarly, the Liebengood’s family contends that if not for the events of Jan. 6 and the taxing days that followed, in which he was forced to work without sleep, the veteran police officer would not have died. Families of both men have sought to have their deaths classified as line-of-duty deaths, a designation that would provide enhanced financial benefits. But a year after Jan. 6, their efforts remain stymied. Not only is there bureaucratic red tape and official foot-dragging, but there also seems to be some resistance, rooted in the macho culture of law enforcement, to giving officers who suffer mental injuries the same consideration as those who are physically harmed. Yet some states consider certain physical ailments, such as heart attacks, as related to the job; so why not depression? “If we’re going to assume that the job affects the heart,” Jeff McGill, co-founder of a suicide prevention group, told the New York Times, “why are we not assuming that the job affects the brain?” The military, by contrast, awards benefits to families of soldiers who take their own lives.