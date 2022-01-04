So it is troubling that neither man has yet to be afforded the official designation that they died while in the line of duty. “If he didn’t go to work that day, he would still be alive,” said Erin Smith of her 35-year-old husband and 12-year veteran of the D.C. police force. Ordered to the Capitol to help quell the mob of Trump supporters who had gathered in an effort to upend certification of the election of Mr. Biden, Smith was attacked and hit in the head with a metal pole. He kept on working, but later he was sent to the Police and Fire Clinic, which prescribed him ibuprofen and sent him home, and after a week — with cursory follow-up, according to his wife — he was ordered back to work. He shot himself on the day he was supposed to be back on duty. Medical experts, including the District’s former chief medical examiner, determined that the events of Jan. 6 directly led to Smith’s death.
Similarly, the Liebengood’s family contends that if not for the events of Jan. 6 and the taxing days that followed, in which he was forced to work without sleep, the veteran police officer would not have died. Families of both men have sought to have their deaths classified as line-of-duty deaths, a designation that would provide enhanced financial benefits. But a year after Jan. 6, their efforts remain stymied. Not only is there bureaucratic red tape and official foot-dragging, but there also seems to be some resistance, rooted in the macho culture of law enforcement, to giving officers who suffer mental injuries the same consideration as those who are physically harmed. Yet some states consider certain physical ailments, such as heart attacks, as related to the job; so why not depression? “If we’re going to assume that the job affects the heart,” Jeff McGill, co-founder of a suicide prevention group, told the New York Times, “why are we not assuming that the job affects the brain?” The military, by contrast, awards benefits to families of soldiers who take their own lives.
Police officers die by their own hands at rates greater than people in other occupations. More officers die by suicide than those who are killed in shootings or vehicular crashes. The families of Smith and Liebengood are admirably trying to use the deaths of their loved ones to focus attention on the need for strengthening mental health support for police. Critical to that effort is destigmatizing police suicide and affording these men and their grieving families the dignity they deserve. They died in the line of duty, and it’s time to recognize that.