This should make Americans very nervous. Garland, after a year of congressional information-gathering and reporting from news outlets and books, certainly knows the issue is not merely the violence that occurred on Jan. 6. The perception of the insurrection as a single, violent day grossly limits the scope of the crime and the appropriate prosecution.
Garland must also investigate the nonviolent coup attempt that began before the election in a campaign to discredit election operations and mail-in voting and resulted in scores of frivolous lawsuits. This then led to President Donald Trump’s threats and intimidation of state and federal officials and his arm-twisting of the vice president to disregard the electoral votes. Republicans in Congress also sought to disenfranchise voters by raising baseless objections to electoral votes, with an eye toward halting the tabulation of ballots. All of that happened before a single U.S. Capitol window was broken or a barrier knocked down. That’s the crime against democracy Garland should be investigating.
The Post notes that “the [Justice Department] has been under growing pressure – especially from the political left — to hold former president Donald Trump and others in his orbit criminally responsible for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.” It’s not just the political left. Never Trumpers, who left the GOP precisely because of their fear for democracy, are also increasingly worried about Garland’s willingness to prosecute anyone responsible, including the former president.
Put differently, there is growing fear across an entire spectrum of pro-democracy activists and ordinary Americans that Garland does not appreciate the solemn obligation to investigate and, where possible, prosecute all aspects of the effort to overthrow the election. So far he’s only been prosecuting the MAGA pawns on the ground who broke into the Capitol.
Garland does not want to give specifics about who is being investigated and for what. Fine. But he then must describe the crime. On the eve of the anniversary of the Capitol riot, he must explain in clear terms that the assault on democracy was both violent and nonviolent, beginning well before Jan. 6.
He can trace the entire course of events for Americans in a speech such as this:
We are looking at a set of facts that will determine what crimes, if any, were committed before, during and after Jan. 6. We will not limit our inquiry to the people physically present on Jan. 6 or even the planning of that day. This was a massive, unprecedented crime against democracy. If we do not pursue those involved, they will try it again and inspire others to do the same.
The “big lie” of a stolen election and the events that transpired as a result spurred Republican-led legislative initiatives in dozens of states — some to impede access to voting, and others to set up mechanisms whereby partisans could overtake election machinery and throw election outcomes into chaos. The Justice Department has filed multiple suits.
Without further federal legislation, many of these efforts will go in effect in this year’s elections and beyond, eroding faith in our elections and setting the stage for even more violence. The House has acted to prevent this from happening; it is essential that the Senate do so as well. During the civil rights movement, the Senate did not allow an arcane Senate rule to block efforts to protect the right to vote for minorities. As then, Congress must act.
Let me also say a word to the legal profession and state bar associations: Dozens of frivolous lawsuits to challenge election outcomes were filed without attorneys’ due diligence or a basis in fact or law. Even now lawyers are participating in phony election “audits” with the intent of discrediting the presidential election. We have sent out guidance explaining that some of these audits might run afoul of existing law. Some lawyers have already been sanctioned. I urge every state bar to review its members’ activities and take disciplinary action where appropriate in connection with the attempted coup.
I also urge the American Bar Association and other bar organizations to clarify in rules of ethics that no attorney can participate in efforts to subvert election results, publicly lie about the conduct of elections or advise clients to take actions that would seek to prevent the rightful winner from assuming office. There is no place in the legal profession for such lawyers.
Patience is wearing thin with Garland, not because he has so far failed to indict Trump or his cronies; his credibility and the credibility of the department are at risk because he has not yet demonstrated the vision and nerve to defend democracy in its hour of need. He can put those fears to rest on Wednesday.