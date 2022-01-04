The deal covers 2.3 billion people accounting for $25.8 trillion in output, as well as $12.7 trillion in trade, according to the World Bank. It aims to phase out all import tariffs among signatory nations within 20 years and create common rules for intellectual property and e-commerce. And yet its provisions in both of the latter two areas are weak, reflecting China’s preferences; it also lacks labor and environmental standards consistent with what U.S. analysts consider a “high quality” trade agreement. What’s more, RCEP’s tangible economic impact is likely to be incremental rather than transformational: $500 billion in additional world trade, by 2030, according to a Brookings Institution analysis. (Total trade was roughly $19 trillion in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.)