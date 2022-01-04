He’ll need more than a catchphrase. Moro’s boosters hope he’ll blaze a middle way in an election torn between choleric right-wingers and an avenging left. Yet polls show him running a distant third in the October election, with around 9 percent support. He trails both President Jair Bolsonaro (22 percent), under whom Moro briefly served as justice minister, and front-runner Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (48 percent), the former president whom Moro jailed only to see the verdict both voided by the Supreme Court as biased and pilloried in public as a hit job. Bolsonaro’s recent hospitalization for abdominal pain — stemming from complications from the stab wound he sustained in the 2018 campaign — is expected to slow him down but not dampen his reelection ambitions or win him much of a sympathy bump.