He’ll need more than a catchphrase. Moro’s boosters hope he’ll blaze a middle way in an election torn between choleric right-wingers and an avenging left. Yet polls show him running a distant third in the October election, with around 9 percent support. He trails both President Jair Bolsonaro (22 percent), under whom Moro briefly served as justice minister, and front-runner Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (48 percent), the former president whom Moro jailed only to see the verdict both voided by the Supreme Court as biased and pilloried in public as a hit job. Bolsonaro’s recent hospitalization for abdominal pain — stemming from complications from the stab wound he sustained in the 2018 campaign — is expected to slow him down but not dampen his reelection ambitions or win him much of a sympathy bump.
No matter, Moro has a mission. His book defines 2014 as Brazil’s Year Zero. That year launched Operation Carwash, the sprawling investigation into pay-to-play schemes over which Moro himself presided. He has probable cause. In seven years, Carwash generated 179 criminal actions, 209 plea agreements with confessed offenders, and orders to confiscate $2.7 billion in purloined public money. The case spilled across the Americas, toppling presidents, executives, bureaucrats and shady enablers from Peru to Panama. The U.S. Justice Department called Carwash the “largest foreign bribery case in history.”
Yet Moro’s actions betray ambitions beyond the chambers. He played unapologetically to public opinion. Hence, Carwash’s moralizing mise-en-scene of predawn police raids, moguls in handcuffs, wiretaps and strategically leaked testimony. This was bracing fare for a public fed up with politics as usual. It also boomeranged.
Moro ordered Lula in to police custody for testimony, a thespian show of force when a subpoena would have sufficed. He divulged private conversations between Lula and then-President Dilma Rousseff, captured irregularly after a wiretap order had expired. A trove of hacked phone messages also suggested Moro coached prosecutors on cases he was assigned to hear, a flagrant breach of judicial impartiality. Such overreach eventually won Supreme Court censure and Lula a clean slate. “We look to justice for sobriety and fairness,” said Octavio Amorim Neto, a political analyst at the Getulio Vargas Foundation. “Instead they gave us political theater and billboards.”
Some analysts liken Carwash’s excesses to those of an earlier insurrection, when this time last century a cabal of disaffected intellectuals, royalists and junior military officers conspired to topple the venal republic that had replaced the decadent monarchy. Brazilians called it Tenentismo, after the young lieutenants who led the revolt. The lieutenants failed, but Tenentismo has flourished.
Brazil now has “lieutenants in robes.” That’s the term Brazilian political scientist Christian Lynch coined for the hyperactive prosecutors and judges who fashioned themselves as redeemers and conflate their actions with a foundational moral upheaval. “This was the point of no return,” Moro writes, tellingly citing the scene from “The Untouchables” where Eliot Ness goes all-in against Al Capone.
Yet rooting up systemic corruption takes more than action heroes. Abiding by the rule of law and reliable jurisprudence would do wonders. Instead, “the Brazilian judiciary is eternally open to revision,” says Luciano Da Ros, a professor of social sciences at the Federal University of Santa Catarina. “Individual judges have enormous discretion to interpret the law, often contradicting themselves.” Consider that 82 percent of the 99,000 cases the Supreme Court adjudicated in 2020 were decided by a single judge, an invitation to arbitrariness.
This ratchets up the risk of doing business or much of anything in Brazil. “In most parts of the world, the judiciary is a source of institutional of stability, where conflicts are definitively resolved,” said Da Ros, co-author of the forthcoming book “Brazilian Politics on Trial: Corruption and Reform Under Democracy.” “In Brazil, it’s like a giant lottery.”
Brazil undoubtedly is better for Carwash. In October, Petrobras, the Brazilian oil company at the center of the scandal, completed its historic agreement with U.S. authorities to tighten corporate governance to prevent fraud and graft. Yet the dodgy politicians with bottomless cups whom Moro and his lieutenants vowed to stop still carry on, with a wink and a nod from the top.
During his 16 months as Bolsonaro’s justice minister, Moro saw palace interests disfigure his headline anti-crime bill and big foot his command of the federal police. He remained mute as serial corruption scandals engulfed the first family, finally resigning last year. Operation Carwash shut down in February.
Taking their cues from Lula, a scrum of Carwash convicts is deploying fancy lawyers to scrub their rap sheets. Appeals courts have already overturned 14 Carwash cases totaling 277 years of jail time, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported.
Moro risked his reputation to become Brazil’s sheriff in a national crusade against corruption. Now he risks being remembered as Bolsonaro’s useful idiot.