On Tuesday, Manchin indicated he was open to modest changes to Senate rules, but those that have been floated would not guarantee the Senate will ever get an up-or-down vote on voting reform:
That’s the context needed to understand the hints from Republicans that they might be willing to pass legislation that would clarify the Electoral Count Act, whose loopholes and ambiguities President Donald Trump and his cronies tried to exploit to stop the counting of the electoral votes and prevent Joe Biden from taking office. So far, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is not making any promises. “[The law] obviously has some flaws. And it is worth, I think, discussing,” McConnell said Wednesday.
McConnell knows well that Manchin will take any out when it comes to challenging the filibuster and moving forward with substantive reform to prevent voter suppression and election subversion. Doing so would allow Manchin to avoid upsetting his right-wing backers and red-state voters. So long as he thinks there is something bipartisan to be done, he is even less likely to move on anything Republicans object to.
Democrats need to do a much better job explaining why ECA amendments are needed, but also utterly insufficient to address the GOP’s assault on access to voting and the fair, nonpartisan administration of elections.
For starters, the ECA covers the election of the president and vice president, so reforming the law would leave every other election at the mercy of Republican partisans. It would not protect vote administration within states (e.g., a partisan legislature’s takeover of election administration, phony audits) or stunt efforts to impede access to the ballot.
In other words, it would do nothing to stop the spate of legislation that Republicans have passed and are still pursuing at the state level. As three groups in favor of voting reform — the States United Democracy Center, Protect Democracy and Law Forward — report, “As of December 15, 2021, there have been at least 262 bills introduced in 41 states that would interfere with election administration — and 32 of these bills have become law across 17 states.”
That said, amending the ECA is necessary to prevent several tactics the Trump coup plotters considered in 2020. First, the law must make crystal clear that the vice president has no power to stop or alter the electoral vote counting. Second, the number of lawmakers needed to consider challenges should be much higher, not just a single senator or House member, as is currently required. Third, the ECA should prevent state legislatures from submitting alternative slates of electors separate from those chosen by voters themselves. (And election challenges should receive an expedited review by the U.S. District Court for the D.C. Circuit.) These measures are critical to prevent a successful “peaceful” coup, which is entirely possible if Republicans under the MAGA leader’s thumb win the House majority.
In sum, there are three sets of discrete problems. The first two — election subversion and election suppression — should be resolved through the Freedom to Vote Act (Manchin’s own voting reform bill). The third, the potential for a peaceful presidential coup, requires amendments to the ECA.
Democrats must be emphatic with Manchin that reforming the ECA is no substitute for addressing the myriad threats to elections, as the Freedom to Vote Act would do. The state laws that Republicans have passed since the election require a federal response (e.g., mandatory paper ballots, election audit standards, a prohibition on the removal of local election officials except for cause, new penalties on threatening and intimidating election officials). Manchin should have no escape hatch from his duties to protect democracy.