“FOX Corporation, like many large companies, commonly cross-promotes its majority owned businesses across its owned and operated platforms, including FoxBusiness.com. All Credible content that appears there is fully vetted internally and includes the conspicuous legal disclosure required to ensure readers are aware that the content is sponsored by a majority owned entity of FOX Corporation. Consistent with this practice, at the top of the Personal Finance page on FOX Business.com, it clearly states that the page is ‘Powered by Credible.’ This is in addition to an advertiser disclosure stating the page is sponsored by Credible, which is majority owned by FOX Corporation.”