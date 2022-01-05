Physicians promise to love their patients as much as they love themselves. We go to the hospital instead of the gym. To the operating room instead of to sleep. To the bedside of a dying patient instead of the bathroom. We skip meals, kids’ birthdays, anniversaries, soccer games and holidays. It has been an honor and a privilege to walk alongside my patients during their high-risk pregnancies. On my best days, it is precisely the drive to help my pregnant patients avoid and survive covid-19 that keeps me going. But other days, I wonder how we will all make it through.