I had repeatedly warned that something like the insurrection would happen. In May 2020, I tweeted: “If [Donald] Trump loses, there’s a real possibility he will reject the results, absurdly claim it was rigged, and say he’s the victim of the ‘deep state.’ And he will send that message to some people who are heavily armed, which could prove deadly.” That same month, in The Post, I posed the following question: “What will happen if Trump loses and then takes to Twitter to say he actually won? It’s not hard to see how deadly that could become.” (Many commentators and columnists dismissed such arguments as alarmist hyperbole before the 2020 election).