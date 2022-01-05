Yet fixing the act would merely treat the symptoms of the underlying disease: the Trump Republican Party’s turn from truth and democracy. This is the challenge of our times. Mr. Trump and the Republican leaders who abet him have damaged U.S. democracy, making the electoral system more susceptible to subversion the next time. So responsibility also falls to the people. Those who are not registered to vote must do so, or they might have no say in the future. Those who already vote must think more carefully about what they are supporting. The defining question is no longer about left vs. right or liberal vs. conservative but about whether the country’s democratic experiment will succeed or fail.