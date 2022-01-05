Journalists make order out of chaos to help others understand what’s unfolding. Perhaps this allows the brain to protect itself in the short term. We did our jobs at the Capitol. We returned home. We worked in isolation, telling a quarantined, unvaccinated world about the history we had witnessed. And then, without pause, we prepared for Joe Biden’s inauguration, which would draw many of the same journalists back to the building where they were lucky not to have died.