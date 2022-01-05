Yet, in the hours after we escaped and made it to a safe room, we also felt decidedly, perhaps strangely, hopeful. Members of both parties sheltered in place together. At that moment, despite all of our disagreements, we had something in common: We experienced the vicious and unrestrained outcome of President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election. For a moment, it seemed as though we might be able to stand together to defend our Republic, just as generations of lawmakers before us had done in the face of tangible threats.