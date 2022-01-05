That state will be the white-hot center of the 2022 elections, with close races for Senate and governor, and even a high-profile race for secretary of state, where Brad Raffensperger, who refused to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump, is being challenged by a Trump loyalist.
An important characteristic of the fight within the GOP right now is that it’s often completely divorced from issues and ideology. Republican primaries are unlikely to be about which candidate is most committed to low taxes or small government; the key dividing lines are all about Trump and the commitment to his “big lie” about 2020.
The Georgia governor’s race pits the very conservative incumbent, Brian Kemp, against a very conservative challenger, former senator David Perdue. The only apparent reason Perdue is in the race at all is that Trump demanded that someone primary Kemp, whom he believes didn’t do enough to help him overturn his loss, and Perdue heard the call and stepped up.
But Kemp’s latest move to win over primary voters isn’t about Trump at all. Kemp has now formally endorsed legislation to allow anyone in Georgia to carry a handgun without a permit, a license, any training, or anything else that might provide even the most minor inconvenience of their Second Amendment rights.
While there isn’t much evidence the Georgia electorate as a whole thinks their average trip to the Piggly Wiggly features an insufficient number of firearms, Kemp appears to believe this is a winning issue among Republican primary voters. Perdue takes the same position, and attacks Kemp for failing to deliver enough liberalization of gun laws during his first term; in reply, Kemp says Perdue is a late arrival to the cause of limitless gun proliferation.
“Building a safer, stronger Georgia starts with hard-working Georgians having the ability to protect themselves and their families,” Kemp says, though presumably the lazy and childless would also be permitted to carry guns without a permit.
For a long time, gun advocacy was primarily defensive: It meant fighting against restrictions liberals wanted to impose, and victory was counted in the number of bills the gun lobby and its allies would quash. In fact, the National Rifle Association’s greatest power was not in punishing its foes at the ballot box, but in preventing legislation from ever getting written in the first place. Democrats who considered some new restriction would shake their heads and say “This’ll never pass — the NRA will crush it.” And so the ideas would be quietly shelved.
Yet even though the NRA itself is an organization in chaos, the pro-gun cause has seldom if ever been in a better position. While Democratic-leaning states have enacted restrictions in recent years, the conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court is likely to strike down any number of them. Not even the massacre of 20 elementary schoolchildren could produce the most modest national gun legislation. The Biden administration announced some executive actions to reduce gun violence, but without legislation they won’t do all that much.
And in red states, legislators have almost run out of ideas for how they can get more guns on the street.
If there’s a note of caution, it might be found in the fact that Kemp made the same pledge when he ran four years ago, but then didn’t do much about creating legislation to allow for carrying without a permit. It was, it appears, just a sop to the rubes, such as the TV ad he ran featuring him threatening a young man who wanted to date his daughter with a shotgun.
Georgia might have plenty of gun owners, but it’s also a closely divided state that is growing more diverse and wants to attract companies and workers who aren’t all that keen on living amid a state full of Yosemite Sams.
But that’s a concern for the general election. Kemp knows he can’t be Trump’s favorite primary candidate, so he’ll do what he can to become a parody of extremist conservatism. There’s no telling whether it will help him now, or how much it could hurt him later.