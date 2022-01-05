Light smoke billowed behind the tree line. It was still south of Highway 36. After the initial shock, my roommate and I calmly packed and readied for a departure we weren’t sure would be needed. We watched light gray plumes turn dark brown. Then we saw the flames, but the smoke was blowing to the east, and I was grateful. Northward would have been right at us. Later that evening, I wouldn’t be sure what to be grateful for.