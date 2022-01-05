As someone who authored a mixed but ultimately negative review of the film, I can say the most effective defense I’ve seen was offered not by the climate change activists McKay might have targeted, but by conservative Kevin D. Williamson in National Review. Williamson “can’t think of a better recent cinematic satire of what political tribalism actually looks like in our own strange time.” Indeed, when the film works, it works because it, at heart, evinces almost Burkean conservatism; its poignant final moments highlight the importance of social ties, and throughout the picture, we are given reason to distrust both populist mobs and sclerotic bureaucracies.