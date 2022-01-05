There are those who assert that we need to move on and “actually focus on things that matter” to everyday Americans and working families. It was, they claim, merely an instance of things getting out of hand, when a few well-meaning, though misguided “patriots,” went a bit too far in their constitutionally protected right to protest and demonstrate on democracy’s front porch.
We have, they claim, far more important issues to confront and resolve.
My answer to that, as a veteran who led soldiers in combat in Afghanistan, as a husband and father who cares deeply about the future of this nation, is, no, we don’t.
On this first anniversary of what was unquestionably a concerted assault on the very principles that have enabled the Great American Experiment during the course of these past 245 years, we must determine who was ultimately responsible, and how it came to be that our system of government and the processes that are supposed to safeguard its continuance nearly failed — and still might.
Democracy, it’s been said, is not so much a noun as it is a verb. It’s what we do each and every day to make representative government possible and truly reflective of the needs and aspirations of citizens. It depends on adhering to the laws that govern our society broadly and interactions individually. And it means holding accountable anyone who would flout those laws in ways that undermine public confidence in offices and officeholders for self-serving purposes. It’s about safeguarding the pursuit of the common good and the just application of consequences for those who choose not to.
This system of government that we revere has at times failed the very people it promises to protect and defend. As we know and must reckon with, it’s been slow in granting the full measure of rights and privileges to all it claims to represent. It is, as we have seen, also fragile and subject to the darker agendas of those who would subvert its founding principles for personal aims and partisan ends.
Our painful history of failing to live up to the principles of democracy is not, however, an indictment of the principles themselves.
The question we must confront is whether we will live up to those principles now. We cannot allow truth to be subject to personal and partisan aims and bias. We cannot allow right and wrong to become merely a matter of opinion or political allegiance. We must ensure long-accepted standards of conduct and discourse do not depend only on the moment and the calculated advantage. We cannot allow the stark, violent imagery that we witnessed last Jan. 6 and which has since been replayed over and over to be dismissed as merely relative to the eye of the beholder.
The House select committee’s success in untangling the extent to which duly-sworn public officials encouraged, enabled and continue to excuse the insurrection is as much our failure or success. It will ultimately determine the integrity of the checks and balances that undergird our democracy and its ability to function effectively on our behalf. As important as it is for the House committee dissecting this sordid episode of our American life to get it right, it’s equally important that we as citizens come to an honest understanding of what happened and what’s at stake if we don’t.
The consequences of getting it wrong will result in the United States’ weakened condition, in our inability to say that we will — or are able to — keep our promises and fulfill our obligations to our citizens. It will mean that majority rule, which has been the reward of our electoral system from the beginning, no longer maintains the legitimacy or prerogatives in determining policy and practice. It will mean that our claim to be the greatest enduring democracy is no longer valid.
Amid so much uncertainty, I have confidence that principled leadership and good intentions will prevail. As a nation, we’ve endured much. In each instance, we summoned those principles that were and are the basis for this nation of many united as one to overcome the threat and reassert their inherent, intuitive truths.
For our sake now and for the sake of all who come after us, we have no greater task than to do so again.