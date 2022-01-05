The question we must confront is whether we will live up to those principles now. We cannot allow truth to be subject to personal and partisan aims and bias. We cannot allow right and wrong to become merely a matter of opinion or political allegiance. We must ensure long-accepted standards of conduct and discourse do not depend only on the moment and the calculated advantage. We cannot allow the stark, violent imagery that we witnessed last Jan. 6 and which has since been replayed over and over to be dismissed as merely relative to the eye of the beholder.