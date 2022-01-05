Also on Tuesday, two leading MAGA-light members of the party — Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York (the latter of whom became the No. 3 person in Republican House leadership for her willingness to lie about the Jan. 6 insurrection) — remarked that impeachment of President Biden would be on the table if Republicans won the House majority. Why? Reasons need not be discussed, I suppose. This is constitutionally ludicrous and not even politically smart. Democrats will now be able to explain to voters that this is what would happen if they let the inmates take over the House asylum.
Move on to Florida, where a number of community activists were arrested and removed from a public building ahead of a news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). The governor, a top-tier 2024 presidential candidate, then proceeded to spew gibberish, insisting the country is testing too many people for the coronavirus to determine if they are infected — and might infect others with a deadly disease.
Not to be outdone, frequent coronavirus vaccine denier and Jan. 6 apologist Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) declared: “Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it is? Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combating disease?” He added: “There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it’s all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine.” No word yet on whether Johnson will refuse to travel on airplanes, since “if God wanted us to fly …"
To top it off, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) scoffed at the notion — nearing the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 — that Republicans would ever refuse to accept an election’s results. Perhaps he was trolling the entire country.
This is a single day in the life of a party that no longer attempts to appeal to grown-up voters, to stay within throwing distance of the truth or to produce a positive agenda on which to run for office.
There are several reasons, beyond just Republicans’ pathetic obedience to their reality-challenged leader, that we reached this moment of absurdity. This includes the right-wing cocoon that protects its MAGA favorites from scrutiny; the mainstream media’s pretense that the GOP is a serious and responsible party; and Democrats’ refusal to mock Republicans at every turn and call them out for undemocratic conduct (e.g., fomenting political violence, refusing to recognize election results).
The three-ring GOP circus, its enablers, its right-wing media propaganda machine and its bamboozled (or deeply cynical) voters raise a serious question about self-governance. If tens of millions of people willingly look at such crackpottery and say, “Yay, those guys!,” there is no democratic reform or voting rights legislation that will rescue us. Their excuses (they are disrespected, etc.) are similar to what a child would offer for rotten behavior. We infantilize our fellow Americans in assuming they don’t understand that this objectionable conduct is disqualifying for public office.
The notion that this is how Republicans have to behave because their unhinged leader demands it — or because he will send his unhinged mob after them! — must be rethought. Anyone trustworthy enough to hold office, and of sufficient character to be able to fulfill his or her oath, cannot be part of this. To remain in their midst is to extend a fig leaf of decency and normalcy to which the party is not entitled.