Also on Tuesday, two leading MAGA-light members of the party — Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York (the latter of whom became the No. 3 person in Republican House leadership for her willingness to lie about the Jan. 6 insurrection) — remarked that impeachment of President Biden would be on the table if Republicans won the House majority. Why? Reasons need not be discussed, I suppose. This is constitutionally ludicrous and not even politically smart. Democrats will now be able to explain to voters that this is what would happen if they let the inmates take over the House asylum.