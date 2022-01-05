The committee’s letter, signed by Reps. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), cites several other communications from Hannity to Trump insiders. For example, there’s a message from Hannity to Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that references an apparent Hannity conversation with Trump on Jan. 10: “Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever,” wrote Hannity. (Trump issued a statement on Monday evening saying he disagreed with the host on this point.) “I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”