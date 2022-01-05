Lawless as it was, the mob attack on the Capitol accompanied an attempt to validate then-President Donald Trump’s bogus fraud claims through ostensibly legal means. Seizing on vague language in an 1887 law governing Congress’s counting of electoral votes, Republicans such as Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.), sought to reject slates from states Mr. Trump contested — even though their validity was not in real dispute. This was supposedly necessary so Congress could investigate “potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures,” as Mr. Hawley put it. In reality, the maneuver would have opened the door to the overturning of the 2020 presidential election, and future ones, by a partisan majority of Congress, whereupon “our democracy would enter a death spiral.”