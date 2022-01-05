City leaders can help children by staying firm in the face of union pressure to go remote. Lightfoot is an ardent progressive, but she has been clear about the need for in-person schooling. She has said she will place teachers who don’t come back to school Wednesday on no-pay status. Illinois state law holds that teachers cannot strike while a collective bargaining agreement is in place, which is the case in Chicago. That means Lightfoot and the school district could go to court to force the union to return or pay substantial penalties for its act. They should consider doing that if the matter is not resolved quickly.