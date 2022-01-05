While the Chicago union says it wants reasonable safety measures implemented, here are the facts: 91 percent of the Chicago Public Schools staff is fully vaccinated. Data clearly show that those fully vaccinated are extremely unlikely to be hospitalized with covid-19, even as the omicron variant sweeps across the nation. CPS requires indoor masking and is also distributing high-quality N95 masks in its schools. In other words, fully vaccinated teachers are well-protected against contracting serious illness.
It’s also undisputed that remote learning is severely hurting children, especially those from low-income families, which make up the vast majority of students attending Chicago public schools. That’s one reason the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools teach children in person — an advisory it has not revised in light of the omicron variant. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reiterated concerns about disruptions to education at a late-night news conference on Tuesday, saying “achievement gaps are real and they’re affecting kids of color at an exponential rate.”
One might think such an impact on children would cause alarm among teachers. Apparently not.
This is a national issue, as teachers unions throughout the country debate whether to return to work as winter breaks conclude. Many unions, if not most, are hesitant about returning to large urban school districts in blue cities and states. That means the responsibility for addressing the crisis falls directly on Democratic politicians.
City leaders can help children by staying firm in the face of union pressure to go remote. Lightfoot is an ardent progressive, but she has been clear about the need for in-person schooling. She has said she will place teachers who don’t come back to school Wednesday on no-pay status. Illinois state law holds that teachers cannot strike while a collective bargaining agreement is in place, which is the case in Chicago. That means Lightfoot and the school district could go to court to force the union to return or pay substantial penalties for its act. They should consider doing that if the matter is not resolved quickly.
Nationally, Democrats should also take steps to forestall other unions from acting similarly. The federal government appropriated more than $200 billion in pandemic relief packages to finance schools’ ability to make in-person instruction safe. House and Senate Democrats should condition that money on keeping children in schools so long as districts follow CDC guidelines for maintaining a safe workplace. That would put them on the side of safety, and parents, and show recalcitrant unions that they have no friends who will back them as they use unwarranted fear to get more time off for their members.
Every person deserves a safe workplace, and all school districts are working to provide that. Children also deserve a quality education, and we know that only comes from in-person instruction. The Chicago Teachers Union’s vote is insulting and unwarranted. Democrats need to get tough with their political friends and stop this effort and any future strikes now.