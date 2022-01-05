I’ve written that Spanberger’s move opens her to the charge that she is running in a district in which she doesn’t live and can’t vote for herself. But if there’s no primary, and Spanberger’s only Republican challenger is Bryce E. Reeves (Spotsylvania) — who is determined to be a member of Congress, no matter which district he has to run in to do it — then her chances of winning are still pretty good.